$15.67 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce sales of $15.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 billion. HP reported sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,318. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

