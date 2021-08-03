16,113 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

