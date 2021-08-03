$162.14 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report $162.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.50 million to $163.11 million. Paylocity reported sales of $130.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $630.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.56 million to $631.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $773.79 million, with estimates ranging from $763.30 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

PCTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.68. 1,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.79. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.94 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.