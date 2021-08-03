16,900 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Harmonic by 38.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $873.39 million, a PE ratio of -57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 295.00 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

