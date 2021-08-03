180,315 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 165,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 196,576 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 120,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,440. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

