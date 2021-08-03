19,101 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

