$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $232.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,268. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $146.21 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

