$2.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. DaVita reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,637. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.99.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.