$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 34.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,105 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period.

NSIT traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.25. 170,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,802. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

