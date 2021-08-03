$2.38 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.56. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $172.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.47. The company has a market capitalization of $453.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.