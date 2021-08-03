$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $633,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

