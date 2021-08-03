$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $633,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
