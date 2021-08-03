$27.68 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report $27.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.93 million and the highest is $29.78 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $24.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $117.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $117.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.19 million, with estimates ranging from $136.80 million to $154.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 39.71%.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

ASPN traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 10,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,177. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $41.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

