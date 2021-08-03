28,755 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

