$321.57 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $321.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.10 million to $328.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of UMBF traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.99. 4,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,998. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock valued at $768,475. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

