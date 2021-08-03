4,430 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

