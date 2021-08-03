4,762 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Life Storage by 48.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

