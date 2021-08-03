$5.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.48 billion and the highest is $5.56 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $22.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.50.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $217.52 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.