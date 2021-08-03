5,062 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GM opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.