6 Meridian Cuts Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

