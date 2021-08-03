6 Meridian Has $278,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of EXPD opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.