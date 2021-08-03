6 Meridian Lowers Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYB. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.