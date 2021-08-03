6 Meridian Sells 425 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

6 Meridian decreased its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. 6 Meridian owned 0.07% of American Public Education worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 137.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,120,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2,506.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 556,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 535,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,834,000 after purchasing an additional 518,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,580,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

