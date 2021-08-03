6 Meridian Takes $233,000 Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $279.44 on Tuesday. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

