6,001 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth $234,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

