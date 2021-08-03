$63.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $63.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the highest is $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $280.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $179,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,956 over the last 90 days. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $27.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. 29,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

