$7.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the highest is $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

COF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

