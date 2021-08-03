$70.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.94 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $281.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $134,771,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.