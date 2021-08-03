$70.08 Billion in Sales Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.94 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $281.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $134,771,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

