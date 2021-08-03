$76.62 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post sales of $76.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.74 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $81.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $307.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $307.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.94 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $304.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 101,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,954. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

