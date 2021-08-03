84,800 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,705,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

OCDX stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

