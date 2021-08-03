$91.53 Million in Sales Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will report $91.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $93.55 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $81.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $368.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.23 million to $378.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $384.42 million, with estimates ranging from $361.87 million to $406.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,960.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 37.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $185,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 661,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

