997 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.68.

