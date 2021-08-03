Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.62 ($25.44).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €21.18 ($24.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -17.33. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.