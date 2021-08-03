Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.95

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ASL stock opened at GBX 1,574 ($20.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,531.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,618 ($21.14).
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
