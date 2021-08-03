Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.95

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ASL stock opened at GBX 1,574 ($20.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,531.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 796 ($10.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

