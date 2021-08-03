Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.11.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ASO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 24,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.
In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
