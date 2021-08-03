Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. 24,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.