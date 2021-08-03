Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 498,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,229. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.