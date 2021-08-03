Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 498,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,229. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.30.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.
