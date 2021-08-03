Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.68. 694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,092. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

