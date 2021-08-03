Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,092. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.23 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

