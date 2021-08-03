Acadian Timber’s (ADN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC restated an underpeform rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

TSE:ADN opened at C$17.56 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$14.33 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Acadian Timber will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

