Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acerinox will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

