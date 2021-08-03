ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

NYSE ACR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a current ratio of 243.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.