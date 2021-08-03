Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

