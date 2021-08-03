Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $9.25 on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

