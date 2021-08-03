Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.06.
Shares of AHEXY opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
