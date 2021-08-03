Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

