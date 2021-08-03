Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.7% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,056 shares of company stock worth $12,225,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $617.25. 11,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,567. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $570.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64. The firm has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

