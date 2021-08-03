Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADES opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 million, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.45. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a positive return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

