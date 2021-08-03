AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.63. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,800%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 631,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

