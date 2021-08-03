Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$894.99 million and a P/E ratio of 80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.61 and a 52 week high of C$5.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

