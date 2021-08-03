Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

