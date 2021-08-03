Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.