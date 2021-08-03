Advisor Partners LLC Buys 121 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent stock opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

