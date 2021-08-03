Advisor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,502 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

WBS stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

